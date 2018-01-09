NC baby, new mom recovering after shooting during pregnancy; 3 charged

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new mom is still hospitalized — paralyzed from the waist-down — after she was shot while pregnant during a robbery in Thomasville last week, reports say.

Meanwhile, three men are now captured and charged in her shooting that happened while she was eight-months pregnant on Jan. 3, officials told WFMY-TV.

Haley Causey, 21, gave birth to baby Grayson soon after the shooting. She delivered baby Grayson via C-section but the new mom is still recovering from the shooting.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice told the TV station that three men came to a home on the 300 block of Myrtle Drive. The men tried to rob Causey’s boyfriend, Chance Hammond, WFMY and Causey’s friends said.

Causey’s friend, Savanah Marie Rutledge said that Causey offered the men money, but one of the men wanted more. Causey was hit by two gunshots inside the couple’s apartment, police said.

Baby Grayson was in the NICU briefly after he was delivered prematurely, however, both mom and baby are now in stable condition. Grayson is breathing on his own.

Joshua Norman of Lexington surrendered to police the next day, police told WFMY. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On Tuesday, Jared Brackins and D’Marco Acosta, both 18 of Lexington, were captured and charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the TV station.

Rutledge said that the Causey and Hammond are having financial problems. Hammond recently lost his job because he was having to spend so much time at the hospital, Rutledge said.

“We are only asking for prayers at this point. Nothing matters more to us as friends and family than to see this beautiful family heal,” Rutledge wrote on a GoFundMe page for the new family.

— WFMY-TV contributed to this report

