NC chase that killed 5 was based on false stolen car report, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have accused a woman of filing a false report of a stolen car which triggered a chase and crash that killed five people.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports an investigator said Erica Leann Robinson reported the car stolen last September.

A Guilford County sheriff’s deputy spotted the car and tried to stop it. Everyone in both cars in the crash died.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and Greensboro police said that the deadly collision happened when the escaping vehicle, a 2003 silver Acura, shot through a red light in Greensboro.

The crash happened at the intersection of New Garden Road and Battleground Avenue as the Acura, which reached speeds of 130 mph, was heading south on Battleground Avenue, officials said.

Two women were inside a Kia Optima that was not being chased, officials said. The two women in the Kia were identified by police as driver Stephanie Louise Warshauer, 32, and passenger Alyssa Mackenzie Bolick, 29, both of Greensboro.

Three people inside the Acura were killed as well. Deshon Lee Manuel, 42, Theresa Monique Kingcade, 34, and Bruce Wayne Hunt, 30, all of Greensboro, were in the Acura, Greensboro police said.

Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann said Robinson is not being charged in the deaths. It’s not known if Robinson has an attorney.

