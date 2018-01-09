NC firefighters rescue dog after it falls through icy pond

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Some Wilmington firefighters came to the rescue of a dog that fell through an icy pond Monday evening.

According to officials with the Wilmington Fire Department, a golden retriever wandered onto a frozen retention pond behind the Campus Evolution Villages apartments off Racine Drive around 7 p.m.

Officials said the dog managed to make it to the middle of the pond before falling through the ice.

Firefighters quickly got on scene and used an inflatable raft to make their way across the pond to the dog.

They broke up some ice around the pooch before pulling it out of the cold water and to safety.

Thankfully, the dog wasn’t hurt and was reunited with its owner.

