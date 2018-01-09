NC man charged with leaving 3-year-old in unheated car while he visited vape shop

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Salisbury man was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after police say he left his 3-year-old in an unheated car while he visited a vape shop.

According to the report, a passerby saw the child inside the vehicle, which was not running, and called the police. The incident happened in the 200 block of Faith Road.

Corey Eugene Angle Jr., 27, of the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue, was charged on Saturday and has since been released under a $3,000 bond.

The toddler was left inside the car for 15 to 17 minutes, according to the person who spotted the toddler. The caller watched the vehicle until police arrived. When officers did get to the scene, the child was still inside the car and Angle was inside the store.

Police officials said the temperature at 6:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, was in the low 20s.

