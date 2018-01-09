NC toddler wounded after 12+ shots fired at home, 2 cars

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A child is in stable condition after being shot in Statesville Tuesday morning, city officials say.

The shooting happened on Caldwell Street. Officials say an investigation is underway.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Statesville police are looking into the possibility that this incident may be connected to at least one other shooting that happened overnight.

Deputies say a person fired at least a dozen shots on Rite Drive. Bullets struck two windshields and went through windows of a home.

A woman who lives inside the home said the incident “woke her up.”

Three people were inside the home including a 3-year-old when the incident occurred. No one else in the home was injured.

No further details have been released.

