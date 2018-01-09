NC woman indicted as accessory to murder after drug overdose death

OLD FORT, N.C. (WSPA) – A grand jury in McDowell County indicted a woman as an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Natasha Leann Brooks, 23, faces that charge, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, in connection to the death of Sydney Dara Nanney, 22, of Marion.

Investigators say Nanney was found dead in her car from an apparent overdose on Feb. 2, 2017.

The sheriff’s office says Brooks’ boyfriend – Shane Allen Parker, 27, of Marion, is charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies say Nanney overdosed on fentanyl and heroin that Parker sold her.

Brooks is accused by deputies of aiding Parker by meeting others to pick up the drugs and hiding drugs from authorities after Nanney died.

