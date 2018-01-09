Panthers fire offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, the team announced Tuesday.

Shula has been with the Panthers for seven seasons. He became offensive coordinator in 2013 after serving as quarterbacks coach for two seasons.

In 2017, Carolina finished 19th in total offense, fourth in rushing offense, 28th in passing and 12th in points .

Dorsey served as quarterbacks coach for the past five seasons.

