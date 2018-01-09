Panthers fire offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, the team announced Tuesday.
Shula has been with the Panthers for seven seasons. He became offensive coordinator in 2013 after serving as quarterbacks coach for two seasons.
In 2017, Carolina finished 19th in total offense, fourth in rushing offense, 28th in passing and 12th in points .
Dorsey served as quarterbacks coach for the past five seasons.
- MISSING VANCE COUNTY DAD FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN CAR, 2 CHARGED WITH MURDER
- COMMUNITY UPSET AFTER HOA TELLS THEM TO LEAVE GARAGE DOORS OPEN OR FACE $200 FINE
- DOWNTOWN RALEIGH RESTAURANT OPENING TODAY WILL ALLOW DINERS TO PAY WHAT THEY CAN
- NC MAN THINKS MOM IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE, PAYS SCAMMER NEARLY $1,000
- 911 CALLS RELEASED IN CRASH THAT KILLED NC MAN IN WINTER STORM