Pregnant NC woman dies in crash; ice a possible factor

SULPHUR SPRINGS, N.C. (WSPA) — Ice could have contributed to a crash that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in Rutherford County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Theresa Anne Ravan, 33, of Harris, North Carolina, died after the vehicle she was driving flipped.

The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on Jack McKinney Road near the Board River and the South Carolina state line.

Troopers say Ravan was headed to an appointment in South Carolina when she rounded a curve and ran off the road. Ravan’s vehicle flipped several times.

Ravan, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries at the scene.

Troopers say ice was a possible factor in the crash.

Ravan was expecting a child, according to officials.

