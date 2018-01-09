Triangle families worry as protected status ends for those from El Salvador

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Families affected by the decision to end temporary protected status for about 200,000 people from El Salvador worry they may be split apart.

“It’s obviously very scary, and I don’t know what we’re going to do. Hopefully, we’ll figure something out,” said Nicole Aldana, whose family came to the United States in 2001 and lives in Raleigh.

Nicole was a one-year-old when her family fled El Salvador.

She worries her father, Moris, could be forced to leave the United States. She fears what would happen if he returns to El Salvador.

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning for the country, noting the high crime rate and writing that “gang activity is widespread in El Salvador.”

“The gangs over there have corrupted the government. So, it’s like they’re controlling the government,” said Aldana. “Our family’s been receiving threats. I still have some family having to pay the gangs and everything.”

The U.S. initially granted the protective status following devastating earthquakes in 2001. The Obama administration extended the protections for 18 months in September 2016.

In a news release, the Department of Homeland Security notes that Sec. Kristjen Nielsen “determined that the original conditions caused by the 2001 earthquakes no longer exist. Thus, under the applicable statute, the current TPS designation must be terminated.”

The decision does not take effect until September 2019.

“Only Congress can legislate a permanent solution addressing the lack of an enduring lawful immigration status of those currently protected by TPS who have lived and worked in the United States for many years. The 18-month delayed termination will allow Congress time to craft a potential legislative solution,” the DHS statement reads.

President Donald Trump met with members of Congress Tuesday to discuss next steps on immigration reform.

In an email, a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) wrote:

“This is a very unfortunate situation for many families who have been in the United States for years. Responsibility ultimately falls on Congress and previous administrations for kicking the can down the road for decades by not providing TPS families with long-term guidance regarding their status. It is glaring proof of how broken our immigration system really is and why reform is needed. Moving forward, Congress needs to make sure it conducts stronger oversight of the TPS program to ensure it provides a temporary home for people fleeing from natural disasters and volatile conditions in their home countries.”

