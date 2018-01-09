Trump faces presidential fitness test amid raised concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is getting his first medical checkup since taking office, a head-to-toe exam as questions swirl about his health and fitness. At 71, he’s the oldest person ever elected to the nation’s highest office.
In advance, the president has pushed back vigorously against suggestions he’s mentally unfit, declaring himself “a very stable genius.”
Trump raised concern last month when he slurred some words on national TV. When asked about it, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed a dry throat, “nothing more than that.”
More questions have been raised since then, given the reported comments of some of the people who deal with him day to day. Sanders denounced as “complete fantasy” a new book that portrays Trump as undisciplined, child-like and in over his head.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- MISSING VANCE COUNTY DAD FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN CAR, 2 CHARGED WITH MURDER
- COMMUNITY UPSET AFTER HOA TELLS THEM TO LEAVE GARAGE DOORS OPEN OR FACE $200 FINE
- DOWNTOWN RALEIGH RESTAURANT OPENING TODAY WILL ALLOW DINERS TO PAY WHAT THEY CAN
- NC MAN THINKS MOM IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE, PAYS SCAMMER NEARLY $1,000
- 911 CALLS RELEASED IN CRASH THAT KILLED NC MAN IN WINTER STORM