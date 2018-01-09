VIDEO: Cruise ship sails through winter storm

(CNN/WAVY) — Many people sat through last week’s blizzard at home. Imagine riding it out on the high seas.

A Norwegian cruise ship sailed through the blizzard from the Bahamas to New York — and a few passengers caught it on video.

Some passengers said they felt “traumatized” and that their lives were put in danger.

According to a statement from Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the Norwegian “Breakaway” encountered stronger-than-forecast weather conditions during the winter storm.

Several inches of snowfall were seen in many areas along the eastern seaboard — including many areas of North Carolina.

The ship’s captain adjusted the speed and direction to maintain the safest possible route.

NCL issued an apology to any passengers who were inconvenienced.

