VIDEO: Cruise ship sails through winter storm

By and Published:
(Christina Mendez via WAVY/CNN)

(CNN/WAVY) — Many people sat through last week’s blizzard at home. Imagine riding it out on the high seas.

A Norwegian cruise ship sailed through the blizzard from the Bahamas to New York — and a few passengers caught it on video.

Some passengers said they felt “traumatized” and that their lives were put in danger.

According to a statement from Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the Norwegian “Breakaway” encountered stronger-than-forecast weather conditions during the winter storm.

Several inches of snowfall were seen in many areas along the eastern seaboard — including many areas of North Carolina.

The ship’s captain adjusted the speed and direction to maintain the safest possible route.

NCL issued an apology to any passengers who were inconvenienced.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s