VIDEO: NC crews rescue cow from frozen pond

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) — Emergency crews responded to a pond in Cabarrus County Monday afternoon after a cow apparently got stuck in a frozen and overgrown pond.

The rescue started after 4 p.m. on a pond off Blackwelder Road in Concord. From WBTV’s Sky3, two rescuers could be seen in a boat working to free the cow from the icy water.

The rescuers appeared to be using an ax and a chainsaw to break the ice and clear debris around the animal. Only the cow’s head could be seen above the water.

The rescuers tied straps to the cow and workers attempted to pull it to shore.

Just before 5 p.m., the cow was completely free from the ice and back on shore. After several attempts to stop it from venturing back onto the ice, the cow was guided back to its pasture.

Officials have not confirmed any details about how the cow may have gotten to the pond or who spotted it and called authorities.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

