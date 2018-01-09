Warmer weather ahead for central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time in 2018, temperatures made it above freezing Monday afternoon. We spent nearly nine consecutive days — 201 hours — at or below freezing in the Triangle, a new record. Temperatures will now warm up the rest of this week and be close to 70 by the end of the week.

The high in the Triangle Monday was 47 and Fayetteville made it up to 53. These temperatures are still below-normal for this time of year. The average high this time of year in the Triangle is 50.

There are still many areas with lingering snow, especially in the southwestern Sandhills and areas east of I-95. That snow will be a distant memory by midweek as temperatures will start a nice warming trend. There are a handful of schools, however that have cancelled classes again today.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine both days.

Even milder air will move in Thursday and Friday, when highs will be in the 60s. Some showers will be possible with that milder air. By late Friday night and Saturday morning, a cold front will move through with mainly late-Friday storms possible. It will start to turn colder behind the front — by next Sunday, highs will only be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer. The high will be 55.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. The high will be 49; after a morning low of 32.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 38. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday will be mostly cloudy mild with showers and storms late in the day. The high will be 68; after a morning low of 56. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy early with a chance of morning showers. Skies should start clearing during the afternoon as it starts to turn colder. The high will be 57; early in the day, after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and colder. The high will be 42; after a morning low of 30.

Monday will be partly cloudy and chilly. The high will be 40; after a morning low of 25.

