Wayne County man charged with stealing dog from stepdaughter, selling it for drugs

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dudley man has been arrested and charged after stealing a dog from his stepdaughter and selling it for drugs, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Authorities say that Christopher O’Neal Eakes, 41, stole an 8-week-old Yorkie puppy from a home on Club Knolls Road on Jan. 1.

Detectives began an investigation and determined that Eakes, the stepfather of the victim, took the puppy and sold it for drugs.

Eakes was arrested Monday and charged with larceny of a dog.

He was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON