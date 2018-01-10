2 injured in wreck involving Garner police car

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital after a wreck involving a Garner police car Wednesday night.

The wreck happened near the intersection of U.S. 70 and New Rand Road in Garner, and closed two lanes of the highway eastbound, according to officials. The wreck was reported at about 10:15 p.m., according to officials. The officer was responding to a call at the time, police said.

Footage from the scene showed a marked police cruiser with front-end damage.

Garner police are investigating.

The officer in the police car was taken to Garner WakeMed with minor injuries and a person from the other vehicle was taken to Raleigh WakeMed with non-life-threatening, authorities said.

More details were not immediately available.

