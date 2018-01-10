22-year-old NC woman’s body found in overgrown field, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman found dead near the Pumpkin Center on New Year’s Eve has been identified, and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a homicide.

Teens found the body of Shelby Brianne Brown, 22, in an overgrown field just after 3 p.m. December 31 off Thomas Humphrey Road.

Brown was last seen December 3 in Sneads Ferry or possibly in Jacksonville December 4, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Her mother reported her missing January 3.

The body was partially decomposed, and the autopsy was completed Monday by the State Medical Examiner in Greenville.

The Sheriff’s Office said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

They said a cause of death has been determined, but it is not being released to the public pending the active criminal investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Curlee at michael_curlee@onslowcountync.gov, Detective Lieutenant Scott at mark_scott@onslowcountync.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273

