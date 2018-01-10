Arrests made after illegal gambling sting in Cumberland County

(CBS North Carolina)


FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – At least two people were taken into custody after the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office raided an illegal gambling operation on Reilly Road.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said a search warrant was executed at the business on Reilly Road which housed several gambling machines.

The false store front covered up an illegal gambling operation.

Won Nam Hong was escorted from the business in handcuffs. Myong Ok-Yim McGee was also taken into custody.

Three other locations are said to serve as illegal gambling businesses in Cumberland County, Wright said.

