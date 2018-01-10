Central NC still on the temperature roller coaster

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday was another first for 2018, this time it was our first time seeing temperatures above average. Thanks to sunshine and southerly winds highs made it into the 60s across most of central North Carolina, but cooler temperatures will be back Wednesday.

Most of the snow melted Tuesday, but another round of precipitation will be here by the end of the week. The next round of precip will be rain and will be here Thursday and Friday.

The high in the Triangle Tuesday was 63 and Fayetteville made it up to 68. These temperatures were the warmest of the 2018 so far and the warmest in more than two weeks. The average high this time of year in the Triangle is 50.

Wednesday will be dry again, but will have more clouds and cooler temperatures.

Warmer air will return Thursday and Friday, when highs will be in the 60s. Some showers will be possible with that milder air, especially late in the day Thursday, and after noon on Friday. By late Friday night a cold front will move through, with mainly Friday evening storms possible. It will start to turn colder behind the front — by Sunday, highs will only be around 40.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 55.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and mild with showers and storms late in the day. The high will be 68; after a morning low of 56. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy early with skies clearing during the afternoon as it starts to turn colder. The high will be 52; early in the day, after a morning low of 47.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and colder. The high will be 40; after a morning low of 26.

Monday will be partly cloudy and chilly. The high will be 42; after a morning low of 22.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool. The high will be 46; after a morning low of 25.

