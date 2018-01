Crash closes Old Stage Road south of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic collision Wednesday morning that has closed Old Stage Road near Whitecroft Drive just south of Raleigh.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m.

The road is closed just north of Old Stage Road’s intersection with Ten Ten Road.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on the scene and will update this story as it develops.

