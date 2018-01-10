Durham community comes out to support family searching for couple missing since December

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday night, dozens packed into a church on Colfax street in Durham to keep hope alive in the search for a missing father

No one has seen 70-year-old Carl Adams and 35-year-old Tierra Mann since December. The couple has a child together.

Three weeks later, the family of Adams has hope he will return home.

Packed into Oak Grove Church in Durham, dozens of family and friends gathered for what they called a night of hope.

It was an emotional night. Many in the audience had tears in their eyes. But Adam’s children said the goal of the night was not sorrow.

“We didn’t come out to be discouraged. We didn’t come out to plan a funeral,” said Adam’s daughter Trayce Price.

It’s easy to understand why this family would feel sorrow. For three weeks, they’ve looked for their father. Throughout the holidays, the family says they stood in the cold handing out hundreds of flyers on the streets of Durham. But still they have no leads.

“Every day you try not to think the worst thoughts, but since you don’t know you play both positive and negative in your mind,” said Adam’s daughter April Adams.

She says she has her ups and downs when thinking about her father, but she knows he will return.

“As a family we all have stayed positive and that gave us energy,” she said.

That hope and strength from the family took over the night. Lead by Price, singing at the podium, the tears of the congregation turned into joyous song and dance.

Then it was the congregation’s turn to return the strength to the family.

In the middle of the church, dozens held hands, and sang as one.

“I think the goal was to recharge and re-invigorate hope, and I think we accomplished that,” said Maurice Adams, Carl Adams’ son.

Members of the Durham Police Department also attended the night of hope. Police officials say they do not have any new information on the case.

Adams and Mann were last seen December 19th driving a silver Toyota 4runner.

If you have any information, call the police.

