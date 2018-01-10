Durham elections worker pleads guilty in ballot mishandling case

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former county elections administrator in North Carolina has pleaded guilty to charges that he altered the number of votes cast during a 2016 primary election.

The N.C. State Board of Elections said in a news release on Wednesday that Richard Robert Rawling pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 to failing to discharge duties of his office. The news release said Rawling received a suspended, 30-day jail sentence, a year of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine and court costs.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Durham County elections board said more than 1,000 provisional ballots were likely mishandled during the March 2016 primary election. The board said the miscount didn’t affect the primary’s outcome.

State elections board officials said there was no evidence that Rawling altered ballot counts to support a particular political party or candidate.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s