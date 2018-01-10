Former NC student teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes with student

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A former student teacher with New Hanover County Schools is heading to prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to 2016 sex crimes involving a teenage student.
Trisha Anderson Rogers, 47, pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent liberties with a child. She was sentenced to eight months in prison and three consecutive suspended sentences of 20-33 months.
She also will be placed on 60 months of supervised probation and is required to register as a sex offender.
According to arrest warrants, the alleged offenses took place between Feb. 29, 2016, and May 5, 2016, while Rogers was a student teacher at Murray Middle School and the then 13-year-old was a student at the same school.
Warrants allege that Rogers used a cell phone to try and meet up with the student for the purpose of sex.
Officials with New Hanover County Schools said Rogers was a student teacher at Murray Middle for one semester. She also previously served as a substitute teacher for the school system.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.
