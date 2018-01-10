I-95 NB shut down in Johnston County after fatal crash involving tractor-trailer

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Selma is shut down Wednesday morning following a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-95 around 4:30 a.m. near exit 101 (Pittman Road) and has closed the road down.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. One person was killed in the wreck, Johnston County emergency officials said.

It’s unclear at this time if any other vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

The wreck is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The NCDOT is recommending that those who need to travel in the area take exit 97, U.S. 70 West to U.S. 301 North and continue to re-access I-95.