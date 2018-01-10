I-95 NB shut down in Johnston County after fatal crash involving tractor-trailer

By Published: Updated:
File photo courtesy of WISH

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Selma is shut down Wednesday morning following a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-95 around 4:30 a.m. near exit 101 (Pittman Road) and has closed the road down.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The crash involved a tractor-trailer, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. One person was killed in the wreck, Johnston County emergency officials said.

It’s unclear at this time if any other vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

The wreck is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The NCDOT is recommending that those who need to travel in the area take exit 97, U.S. 70 West to U.S. 301 North and continue to re-access I-95.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s