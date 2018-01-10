Magnet, year-round application period begins today for Wake County schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today launches the application period for Wake County’s year-round and magnet schools — and this year, parents will find some changes to the process.

Officials with Wake County Public Schools say it’s important to provide options for local families. For some that may mean year-round programs, for others it’s magnet schools.

This year, families can apply at the same time to both tracks for the next 21 days. Several magnet schools will be offering new themes.

Students at Millbrook and Lincoln Heights Elementary will find environmental connections, while design and computer science will be offered at Bug Magnet Elementary. Meanwhile, for teens interested in arts and engineering, Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School is offering some programs.

Officials hope these program changes are attractive to families and they hope allowing them to apply to both magnet and 7ear-round at the same time is helpful.

This is a weighted lottery and officials with the school system do expect there will be more applications than seats available.

If a student applies to both programs, should that student get into a year-round school, the student will be assigned and the magnet school application won’t be processed.

If your child doesn’t get into either the year-round or magnet school, then your child will stay at the base school.