Man accused of stabbing wife to death for changing TV channel

Photo of Tony Thomas. (Provided Photo/KARK)

CARLISLE, Ark. (AP) — Investigators say a central Arkansas man fatally stabbed his wife after she changed the TV channel from a football game while he was outside smoking.

Court records say 58-year-old Tony Thomas of Carlisle was charged Monday with capital murder. Investigators say he admitted he killed his wife during an argument after she switched the TV channel in November. He’s been jailed since the incident.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas told investigators he blacked out and came to while standing over the woman with a knife in his hands. A sheriff’s affidavit says Thomas called police after the stabbing.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Thomas. The local public defender’s office didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment about the case Tuesday.

Carlisle is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

