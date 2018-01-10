NC General Assembly to address GenX in session today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The General Assembly heads back to work today and they’ll tackle an agenda with hopes of finishing it in one day.

Legislators will be working on a bill designed to make short-term changes addressing environmental contaminants. The bill is in response to the discharge of GenX from the Chemours plant into the Cape Fear River.

A draft of the bill gives $1.3 million to the Department of Environmental Quality to reduce permitting backlogs and increase testing of GenX.

The bill directs the state to also share its water quality data with neighboring states.

Some are expressing concern about what the bill does not include — more funding.

“The agencies who can actually impact this issue, DHHS and DEQ, need more funding,” said Mary Maclean Asbill with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

“House leadership has been working on possible funding that might be considered along with the proposed legislation. However, it is still a work in progress,” said Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover County).

Lawmakers have said they’re optimistic they can find a solution.