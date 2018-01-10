NC Uber driver admits to dumping woman’s body, claims she overdosed

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – An Uber driver claimed he dumped a woman’s body in a wooded area in Tabor City after she apparently overdosed on drugs, a police report released Wednesday reveals.

Charles Rayford Hunt Jr., 40, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with concealing/failure to report a death in the Dec. 31, 2017 discovery of Kathleen Capra’s body off Marlowe Road. Capra, 48, also of Myrtle Beach, had been reported missing to the Horry County Police Department by her father two days prior.

According to a Horry County police report, Capra’s father told investigators she had been picked up by an unknown person, and that she had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Lines in the report that appear to indicate what led authorities to Hunt are redacted, although the document does state Hunt admitted to dumping Capra’s body.

“The suspect stated that he dumped the victim’s body in the woods in Columbus County after she supposedly over dose (sic) on drugs,” the report states.

Hunt, who according to officials was working as an Uber driver when he met Capra, later took Horry County officers to where he allegedly discarded her body.

The report does not indicate why Hunt chose not to report Capra’s alleged overdose. Authorities are awaiting toxicology and autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

Hunt remains in the Columbus County Detention Center with bail set at $50,000.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON