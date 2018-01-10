STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are awaiting toxicology results to try to determine the cause of death for a Penn State University student from North Carolina.
The university says 19-year-old William Denton was found dead in his dorm room on Monday night after his family in Raleigh, North Carolina, had requested a welfare check.
Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers tells the Centre Daily Times Denton likely died on Sunday.
The sophomore was studying health policy and administration and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
Penn State’s winter semester began on Monday.
___
Information from: Centre Daily Times, http://www.centredaily.com
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- VIDEO: PASTOR ADMITS TO ‘SEXUAL INCIDENT’ WITH TEEN 20 YEARS AGO, GETS STANDING OVATION
- PENN STATE STUDENT FROM RALEIGH FOUND DEAD IN DORM ROOM, SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY
- 6 NC GANG MEMBERS SENTENCED AFTER COUPLE KILLED TO STOP TESTIMONY
- 2 NEWEST SUSPECTS IN HALIFAX COUNTY QUADRUPLE MURDER APPEAR BEFORE JUDGE
- 3 MEN CHARGED IN COLE THOMAS CASE APPEAR IN COURT, 1 HAS BOND REDUCED