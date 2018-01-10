Police chase leads to kidnapping charges for Raleigh man, police say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged with crimes including kidnapping and felony speeding to elude arrest after a car chase that went from Wendell to Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.

Wendell police say the incident began when officers pulled over a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta on Wendell Falls Parkway near Landing View Drive.

Authorities say that during the traffic stop, one of two passengers in the Jetta stepped outside, only to be pulled back into the car by the driver. Police identified the driver as Casey D. Thomas, 52, of Raleigh.

“The passenger was able to get away from Mr. Thomas and get out of the vehicle,” police wrote. “Mr. Thomas then sped away from the traffic stop with the other passenger still inside the vehicle.”

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Raleigh Police Department all assisted in the chase.

During the pursuit, Wendell police say, Thomas hit another vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Thomas ultimately stopped the Jetta on Rock Quarry Road near Sunnybrook Road and took off on foot, but was found in the area by law enforcement officers, police said.

Thomas is charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, felony speeding to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, resist, obstruct and delay and driving without an operator’s license, according to Wendell police.

Police also arrested one of the occupants of the vehicle who had outstanding warrants.

