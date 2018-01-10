Relocation of Wake Forest cemetery comes under fire

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A video posted on social media suggesting construction crews bulldozed cemetery plots for a development on Burlington Mills Road in Wake Forest caused quite a commotion.

“Nothing was bulldozed,” said Geoff Shiley, Division president of Mungo Homes of North Carolina. “We pride ourselves on doing the right thing. This area was meant to be preserved.”

Shiley says 62 plots of what they believe could be human remains were moved from a North Carolina Department of Transportation right-of-way and placed in small coffins and then relocated to a fenced in cemetery area.

“There were no human identifiable things, but it’s basically black dirt in there where they could tell something had decayed,” Shiley said. “They did put it in a box, but there was no tooth, no clothing, no watches, no jewelry, nothing.”

According to historical research by the Wake Forest Planning Department, who exactly is buried in this graveyard is still a mystery.

CBS North Carolina has learned it is linked to a pre-Civil War family who owned slaves, but there is no record of anyone actually being buried there.

Developers had approval from the state and town to move the gravesites from the NCDOT right-of-way, but the Town says they did not have permission to do work in the actual cemetery site.

“They didn’t want us to come in and touch anything and that’s where we got sideways,” said Shiley. “We came in and we cleaned up some of the underbrush. We did light grading to put mulch and sod down to landscape.”

The Town of Wake Forest issued a stop work order on this project

“Our town management had already contacted the police because disturbing a cemetery is against the law so therefore the police had to be involved to investigate the disturbance,” said Michelle Michael, Senior Planner for Historic Preservation for the Town of Wake Forest.

CBS North Carolina asked Michael what she thinks went wrong, and she said, “I don’t know and all of that is under investigation.”

Shiley says he wants to set the record straight.

“We’re a family owned company,” he said. “Our biggest thing is priding ourselves that we do the right thing and we plan to do the same thing here. Nothing malicious, nothing was done intentionally wrong here.”

Archaeologists are coming to the site Thursday to perform ground penetrating radar to find out where exactly the rest of the remains are located so they are not disturbed.

No word right now on when construction will resume.

