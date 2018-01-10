Tractor-trailer carrying turkeys overturns on NC road, catches fire

OAK RIDGE, NC (WFMY) — A tractor-trailer carrying turkeys overturned Wednesday around 5 a.m. on Haw River Road near Linville Road in Oak Ridge.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers say the driver, Devin Edward Long, fell asleep while driving. Long hit an uneven surface on the edge of the road to cause the tractor-trailer to overturn. It would later catch fire.

Long, 39, was sent to Wesley Long Hospital with minor injuries. He’s being charged with careless and reckless driving.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer was carrying hundreds of turkeys, some of which died in the crash. Crews loaded the surviving turkeys on another truck.

The accident closed Haw River Road between Goodwill Church Road and Hidden View Drive. The road is expected to be closed for hours as crews work to clear the crash.

