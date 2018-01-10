Triangle hospitals cope with shortage of IV fluids

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle hospitals are dealing with a shortage of fluids to help treat sick patients.

“There is a shortage of small volume parenteral fluids,” said Dr. Kuldip Patel, with Duke University Hospital.

You normally get it during a hospital visit.

Nurses poke you with a needle, attach an IV bag, and the fluid flows into your body to keep you hydrated, including when you have the flu.

But, now the shortage is causing hospitals to scale back.

During an already difficult flu season for hospitals, this makes a bad situation that much worse.

Patel says the shortage of the fluid started when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico last September, devastating the island.

For years, the manufacturer of the fluids, located in Puerto Rico, was solely responsible for supplying of these fluids to hospitals in the United States.

But Maria badly damaged the plant.

“It would’ve been ideal to have a redundant system in place to manage it,” said Patel.

Several local hospitals are taking a hit, including UNC and Cape Fear Valley hospitals.

Duke University Hospital says every month, it’s only getting half the fluids it used to before the hurricane.

“It’s resource intensive but I think it’s a shortage that can be managed without impacting patients,” said Patel. “Our manufacturers are rebuilding as quickly as they possibly can and they’ve been accommodating where needed when we urgently had needs for certain products.”

Patel says patients and their families should not be worried.

For now, hospitals are finding alternative ways to treat patients, including directly injecting drugs into them without the fluids or giving them pills if possible.

There’s ongoing communication about how to handle this shortage. Doctors are meeting three times a week to discuss this.

There’s no word on when operations will be back to normal.

