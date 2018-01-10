Water main break at NCSU cuts off water to administrative building, shuts down road

By Published: Updated:
A water main broke near NC State's Patterson Hall, an administrative building (CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break at a construction site near North Carolina State University’s Patterson Hall has cut off water to the administrative building, university officials said.

The break occurred sometime around 7:30 a.m. at a construction site near Lampe Drive.

Patterson Hall, which is mainly an administrative building, has no operating water fountains or sprinklers in the building, officials said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Contrary to other media reports, neither Patterson hall, which is uphill from the break site, nor SAS Hall, which is downhill, flooded after the water main broke.

Lampe Drive has been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s