Water main break at NCSU cuts off water to administrative building, shuts down road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break at a construction site near North Carolina State University’s Patterson Hall has cut off water to the administrative building, university officials said.

The break occurred sometime around 7:30 a.m. at a construction site near Lampe Drive.

Patterson Hall, which is mainly an administrative building, has no operating water fountains or sprinklers in the building, officials said.

Contrary to other media reports, neither Patterson hall, which is uphill from the break site, nor SAS Hall, which is downhill, flooded after the water main broke.

Lampe Drive has been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

