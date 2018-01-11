19-year-old arrested in ‘LetGo’ app robberies in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have arrested a man in connection with the robbing of two people at gunpoint during transactions involving the “LetGo” app.

Shelly Maurice Fields, 19, of Durham was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Durham police said one robbery occurred Dec. 26 on Sylvias Court.

Police said Fields arranged to meet up with someone to buy a gaming system. Fields is accused of robbing the victim with a gun.

The following day, police said Fields made arrangements through “LetGo” to meet with someone on Ross Road.

But when Fields pulled out his gun, the victim began wielding a knife and fought with Fields.

Police said a second man then went to the victim’s car and stole phones from the victim’s relatives who were in the car.

He has been placed in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

