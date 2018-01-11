19-year-old arrested in ‘LetGo’ app robberies in Durham

By Published:
Shelly Maurice Fields (Durham Police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have arrested a man in connection with the robbing of two people at gunpoint during transactions involving the “LetGo” app.

Shelly Maurice Fields, 19, of Durham was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Durham police said one robbery occurred Dec. 26 on Sylvias Court.

Police said Fields arranged to meet up with someone to buy a gaming system. Fields is accused of robbing the victim with a gun.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The following day, police said Fields made arrangements through “LetGo” to meet with someone on Ross Road.

But when Fields pulled out his gun, the victim began wielding a knife and fought with Fields.

Police said a second man then went to the victim’s car and stole phones from the victim’s relatives who were in the car.

He has been placed in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s