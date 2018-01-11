3 children, 1 adult dead in South Carolina mobile home fire

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – A father, his three children and the family dog are dead after a mobile home fire in McCormick County.

It happened close to 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Greenfield Road.

A mangled mess is all that’s left of the two mobile homes combined as one.

Sandy Branch Fire Chief Ed Slimm says by the time they arrived with other fire departments to put out the fire, there was nothing they could do to save the victims inside.

The McCormick County coroner says 25-year-old Nathan Raugh, his 4-year-old James and his two daughters, 3-year-old Jalissa and 1-year-old Jordan were all killed in the fire..

Neighbors say the fire woke them out of their beds.

“I kept hearing explosions going off,” said witness William Billashaw.

They say the sight was unreal.

“When I got up, it was in full blaze. There was nothing anybody could do,” said Billashaw.

More than fifty firemen kept battling the fire until there was nothing but ashes.

Chief Slimm says this was a first for him in McCormick County.

“I’ve been a firefighter here in South Carolina for the last 18 years and it’s been the first fatal fire in my district since I’ve been here,” said Chief Slimm.

What started the fire remains a mystery, but McCormick County Sheriff Clark Stearns says there are some clues left behind.

“The SLED Arson investigators pulled a couple of kerosene heaters out of the building as well as several electric space heaters,” said Sheriff Stearns.

Now, a family is left mourning the loss of their loved ones.

SLED’s Arson Department has taken over this case to try and find out exactly what caused the fire.

Foul play is not suspected in this case.

