5-year-old boy on life support after mother beat him with a shoe, authorities say

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A 5-year-old Virginia boy is on life support and his mother is under arrest.
WAVY reports deputies in Isle of Wight County arrested the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Jaye Lynn Hadley, on a charge of child abuse.
Deputies were called to a home on Yellow Hammer Road on Jan. 8 for a 5-year-old who was not breathing.
The child was flown to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, where doctors found significant bruising on his buttocks and lower back, according to authorities.
According to court documents, Hadley admitted to beating her son with a shoe and pushing his head on a floor.
The bruising revealed the imprint of a shoe pattern on his bottom and lower back.
The child is on life support at CHKD, and doctors are saying the child has permanent brain injury, according to officials.
Investigators charged Hadley with felony child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding. The sheriff’s office says additional charges are under review by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
