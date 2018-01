88-year-old man killed caretaker he thought was stealing, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An 88-year-old man who shot and killed his 67-year-old caretaker told a family member he did it because he believed the victim was stealing from him, police said.

A detective revealed the possible motive during a hearing for James Byrd in a Muscogee County courtroom.

Byrd is charged with murder in the death of Nancy Green. In addition to being his caretaker, Green was his step-daughter-in-law, authorities said.

She was killed before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police said.

