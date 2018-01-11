AP source: Panthers interviewing Turner for coordinator spot

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2015, file photo, then-Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner watches the team warm up before a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are interviewing Norv Turner for their vacant offensive coordinator position. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss potential coaching candidates. The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey Tuesday, two days after a playoff loss to the Saints. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are interviewing Norv Turner for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss potential coaching candidates.

The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey Tuesday, two days after a playoff loss to the Saints.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

If the 65-year-old Turner is hired, he’s expected to bring in his son Scott as quarterbacks coach. Scott Turner is an offensive analyst at the University of Michigan and previously worked for the Panthers as an offensive quality control coordinator from 2011-12.

Norv Turner’s brother, Ron, is an offensive consultant for the Panthers and his nephew Cameron is the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s