AP source: Panthers interviewing Turner for coordinator spot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are interviewing Norv Turner for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss potential coaching candidates.

The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey Tuesday, two days after a playoff loss to the Saints.

If the 65-year-old Turner is hired, he’s expected to bring in his son Scott as quarterbacks coach. Scott Turner is an offensive analyst at the University of Michigan and previously worked for the Panthers as an offensive quality control coordinator from 2011-12.

Norv Turner’s brother, Ron, is an offensive consultant for the Panthers and his nephew Cameron is the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach.

