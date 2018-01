Charges against NC State’s Johnson dismissed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Felony assault charges against N.C. State sophomore point guard Markell Johnson have been dismissed, CBS North Carolina confirms.

Court documents show Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley dismissed the charges Thursday.

Johnson was indefinitely suspensed Dec. 16 after being indicted on felony assault charges in Ohio on Dec. 5.

It is unclear when Johnson could return to the Wolfpack lineup.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON