Dundon takes over as Hurricanes’ owner after sale closes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon has taken over as the majority owner of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

Team officials said the sale closed Thursday, about two months after Dundon signed a purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in the franchise from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr. The NHL says its Board of Governors has given its approval.

Karmanos will retain a minority ownership interest in the club he moved from Hartford, Connecticut, to North Carolina in 1997.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is scheduled to appear at a news conference Friday in Raleigh to introduce Dundon. Bettman has said the team is not moving.

