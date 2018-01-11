Durham man charged in south Raleigh shooting that injured 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old Durham man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that injured a man earlier this month, Raleigh police said.

EARLIER: 1 injured in south Raleigh shooting, police confirm

Joseph Stephen Kendall, of Harrier Court, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Jan. 4 shooting that left Aaron Bullock, 27, injured.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Bunche Drive around 3:10 p.m. in response to a shooting call. Bullock was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg and was transported to WakeMed with a non-life threatening injury.

Kendall is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $252,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for today.