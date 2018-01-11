Ecuador grants nationality to Julian Assange

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016, file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stands on the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Assange is celebrating the results of Ecuador’s presidential runoff with a blast at the losing candidate who had pledged to evict him from Ecuador’s embassy in London. Assange has been holed up at the diplomatic mission since 2012, when President Rafael Correa granted him asylum. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has granted citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been living in asylum at the nation’s embassy in London for more than five years.

The nation’s foreign minister announced Thursday that officials had decided to permit Assange’s naturalization while they look for ways to resolve his situation.

Ecuador gave Assange political asylum after he sought refuge in the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden for investigation of sex-related claims.

Sweden dropped the case, though Assange has remained in the embassy because he is still subject to arrest in Britain for jumping bail.

Britain’s Foreign Office said Thursday it had rejected Ecuador’s request to grant diplomatic status to Assange, who was born in Australia.

