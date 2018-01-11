Fayetteville church youth leader confesses to touching child during sleepover, deputies say

Nashimen McKinnon (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville church youth leader called the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 1 and said he had “touched a child five to six months ago at a sleepover,” the sheriff’s office said.

Nashimen McKinnon requested a deputy come to his home on Pleasantburg Drive in Hope Mills. That deputy brought McKinnon in for an interview, and he detailed the incident, authorities said.

McKinnon said he served as a youth leader at the Antioch Bible Fellowship and hosted a sleepover in July.

During that sleepover, McKinnon said he laid next to a minor and touched her breasts and buttocks on top of her clothing.

McKinnon said he did not know whether the victim was aware of what he was doing, the sheriff’s office said.

He also confessed to sending the victim inappropriate text messages in December.

An investigation revealed McKninnon inappropriately touched the victim on at least two other occasions during church-related functions.

McKinnon was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with child.

He was given a $45,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

