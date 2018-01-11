Florida man tried to upload child porn to YouTube, deputies say

Defuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple counts of child porn charges after deputies say he tried to upload the explicit material to YouTube.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 476 Bruce Avenue in DeFuniak Springs on Wednesday morning after YouTube officials notified them about the incident, deputies wrote in a news release.

Investigators from the Special Victims Unit and the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the search.

During the search, investigators located evidence while on-scene including photos and video that led to the arrest of Travis Lee Rodgers on ten counts of possession of child pornography, deputies said. Rodgers was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail without incident.

Deputies wrote that the investigation is on-going and additional details will be released when they become available

