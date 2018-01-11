Hoke County Sheriff’s Office collecting old cellphones for vets, homeless, seniors

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Old cellphones are going to good use for those in need throughout Hoke County.

The sheriff’s office has started the “Care and Share Program.” You can donate an old cellphone, and even with no service it can be used to dial 911.

The phone will be given to veterans, homeless, and senior citizens.

“All the lives matter. I would hate to think that the excuse for someone not to get a deputy, or a police officer, or EMS, is because they couldn’t get to a phone,” Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said.

If you want to help, bring the charger and phone to the sheriff’s office, located at 429 E Central Ave. in Raeford. Make sure contact and personal information has been deleted.

