NC man caught with $10,000 worth of counterfeit clothes, watches, shoes in car

By Published:
Ronnie Porter was charged with possessing over $10,000 worth of counterfeit merchandise

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office found over $10,000 of counterfeit merchandise on a Greensboro man during a traffic stop last week.

Ronnie Junior Porter, 44, was pulled over for a violation on I-40 when investigators found merchandise in the car ranging from Nike shoes to Louis Vuitton purses. The traffic stop happened near exit 150 on Jan. 5.

The car was seized due to all the merchandise inside. On Tuesday, a search warrant on the 2002 Chevy Tahoe was executed and clothes and accessories were found:

  • 22 Pairs of Uggs shoes
  • 5 pairs of Timberland boots
  • 18 pairs of Nike shoes
  • 3 True Religion t-shirts
  • 1 pair of True Religion pants
  • 3 Pairs of Robin jeans
  • 1 North Face jacket
  • 3 Polo T-shirts
  • 2 pairs of Polo shorts
  • 5 pairs of Polo sweatsuits
  • 5 pairs of Nike sweatsuits
  • 5 Nike pullover hoodie
  • 1 Adidas track suit
  • 5 Adidas pullovers
  • 5 Louis Vuitton scarfs & toboggans
  • 1 Coach purse
  • 1 Michael Kors purse
  • 2 Gucci belts
  • 2 Gucci watches
  • 1 Emporia Armani watch

A Task Force officer with Homeland Security was called to assist with the investigation.

Porter was charged with felony possession of counterfeit trademark. He was placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

