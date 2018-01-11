Officer and suspect shot in incident near Charlotte police headquarters

Published:
(WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — An officer was shot and injured near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Law Enforcement Center Thursday night.

The officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The officer’s injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening at the time.

There is an unknown extent of injuries to the suspect in the officer-involved shooting.

About 10 to 15 shots were heard fired near the parking lot and officers were seen taping off the scene.

Police have not provided any additional information.

