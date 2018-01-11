Officer and suspect shot in incident near Charlotte police headquarters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — An officer was shot and injured near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Law Enforcement Center Thursday night.

The officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The officer’s injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening at the time.

There is an unknown extent of injuries to the suspect in the officer-involved shooting.

About 10 to 15 shots were heard fired near the parking lot and officers were seen taping off the scene.

Police have not provided any additional information.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON