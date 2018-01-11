Raleigh police investigate in-custody death



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police confirmed a man died while in custody Wednesday night after he started to “exhibit signs of medical distress.”

Two men were taken into custody on drug-related charges following a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. on Rose Lane.

One of the men was transported to WakeMed after showing signs of distress, police said.

Raleigh police said he died several hours after arriving at WakeMed.

The Raleigh Police Department is attempting to notify the subject’s next-of-kin.

Following departmental protocol, the State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to conduct an investigation of the in-custody death.

As is standard procedure for in-custody deaths, the Chief of Police will send a Five-Day Report to the City Manager within five business days.

