Woman stabbed 6 times in Raleigh Food Lion parking lot, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is being treated at WakeMed after being stabbed six times in the parking lot of a Food Lion on the 1100 block of Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

The call came to respond around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the woman was near her car when a male suspect came up to her and tried to rob her.

He then stabbed her three times in the head and three times in the back, police said.

The suspect left the scene and did not appear to have actually taken anything, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

