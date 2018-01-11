Woman stabbed 6 times in Raleigh Food Lion parking lot, police say

By Published: Updated:
(Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is being treated at WakeMed after being stabbed six times in the parking lot of a Food Lion on the 1100 block of Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

The call came to respond around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the woman was near her car when a male suspect came up to her and tried to rob her.

He then stabbed her three times in the head and three times in the back, police said.

The suspect left the scene and did not appear to have actually taken anything, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s