Raleigh police say Rock Quarry Rd death, Westinghouse Blvd double shooting connected

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police confirmed shell casings found at a Rock Quarry Road home match those used in a shooting near a Raleigh Waffle House in December.

Jason Maurice Griffith, 51, shot his wife, Emma Griffith, and John Derrick Wright near a Waffle House in 2600 block of Westinghouse Boulevard, near Capital Boulevard, just after 3 a.m. Dec. 15, police said.

Wright, 51, died at the scene, Raleigh police confirmed.

Emma Griffith, 51, was taken to WakeMed after the shooting near the Waffle House. She was later released, hospital officials said.

Carolyn Hall Jeffries, 68, was found dead by police Dec. 20 at a Rock Quarry Road home.

Raleigh police say shell casings found at Jeffries home match those used in the shooting that killed Wright.

Emma Griffith was listed as the daughter of Willie McCullers Jr. in an April obituary for the man. McCullers’s obituary also listed Carolyn Jeffries as his wife.

After the shooting near the Waffle House, Griffith killed himself, according to police.

According to Wake County property records, McCullers once owned the home where Jeffries was found dead on Tuesday.

Following McCullers’s death, the records show that the house then went to his heirs but does not disclose who they were.

Police have not said the date of Jeffries death, but according to the 911 call made to police on Wednesday, the caller and others had been trying to get in touch with her for several days.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON